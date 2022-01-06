$254.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce sales of $254.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.69 million and the lowest is $246.32 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $798.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($45.70) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

AHT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,894. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.