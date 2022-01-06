$241.09 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post sales of $241.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.90 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $931.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $939.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

