$239.66 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $239.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $242.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $157.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.44.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.92. 60,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.48 and a 200-day moving average of $279.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

