1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.19. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 31,597 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $276.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

