1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.55 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.63). Approximately 158,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 177,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on shares of 1Spatial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company has a market cap of £52.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.31.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

