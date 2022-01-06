1,952 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after acquiring an additional 516,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

