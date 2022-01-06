1,842 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

SUM opened at $39.43 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

