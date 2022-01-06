175 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

