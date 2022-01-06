$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 81.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 295.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 232,365 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

