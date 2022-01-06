$144.28 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce $144.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $147.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 2,462,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,620. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

