141,185 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

