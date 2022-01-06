11,113 Shares in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $45.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

