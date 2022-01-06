10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.07. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

