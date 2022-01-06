1,065 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $219.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

