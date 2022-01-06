$105.64 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report $105.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $115.65 million. International Seaways reported sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $283.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%.

INSW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 19,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after buying an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

