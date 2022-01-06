1,037 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

