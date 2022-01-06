10,239 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 130,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

