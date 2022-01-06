$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 3,081,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.