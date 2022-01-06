$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $127.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

