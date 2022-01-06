$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.40. MetLife posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of MET traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 191,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,644. MetLife has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

