$1.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post sales of $1.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the lowest is $940,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $5,646,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

