0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.32 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and $1.12 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001013 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052021 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

