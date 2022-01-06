$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. 158,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,852. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

