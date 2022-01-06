$0.54 EPS Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. Lovesac posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOVE. raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $822,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 8,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

