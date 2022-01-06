-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediciNova.

Shares of MNOV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 3,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $128.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.28. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MediciNova by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 92,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

