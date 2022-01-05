Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 14,429 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $81,263.00.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

