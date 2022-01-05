Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 0.3%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.60 and last traded at $77.97. Approximately 2,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30.

About Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

