Zero Price Tops $0.11 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $7,998.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00321694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00145502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00090301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003209 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,911,427 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

