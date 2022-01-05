Zano Price Reaches $1.98 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00004301 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $392,385.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,007,383 coins and its circulating supply is 10,977,883 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

