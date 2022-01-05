Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Buy

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $4,227,829. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

