Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Buy

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

FCF stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

