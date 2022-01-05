Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.