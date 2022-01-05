Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) to “Buy”

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,201. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,341 over the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.