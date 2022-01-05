Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) to “Buy”

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

