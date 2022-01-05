Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Sell

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Oncorus stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 1,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 5.50.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

