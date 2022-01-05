Zacks Investment Research Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Sell

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $795.34 million and a P/E ratio of -92.83.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,012.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,594,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

