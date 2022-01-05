Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nutrien for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from higher demand for crop nutrients. Strong grower economics and higher crop prices are driving fertilizer demand globally. Demand for phosphate and potash is expected to remain strong over the near term. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in North America, Brazil and India. Higher selling prices for crop nutrients are also expected to drive its sales and margins. Acquisitions have also strengthened its foothold in the growing Brazilian agricultural market. It should also benefit from cost-reduction actions and growing adoption of its digital platform. However, higher natural gas costs may weigh on its nitrogen margins. Higher raw material costs and high debt level are other concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Nutrien stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

