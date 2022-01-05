Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Sell

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Get Hayward alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAYW. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $540,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 716,597 shares of company stock valued at $16,985,471.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hayward (HAYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.