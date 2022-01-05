Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Sell

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,108. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 50.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

