Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Sell

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 141,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

