Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National Bankshares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.