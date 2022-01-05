Zacks: Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.09 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,241.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,341.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,561.09.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.