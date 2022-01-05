Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.12.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $535.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $524.46 and its 200 day moving average is $505.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

