Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.