Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.65. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.86. 1,525,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,249. CarMax has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

