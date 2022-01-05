Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post sales of $122.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.40 million and the lowest is $121.90 million. Cactus posted sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $609.51 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $623.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 10,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,863. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

