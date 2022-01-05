Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.42.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

