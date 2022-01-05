Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce $1.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Humanigen reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGEN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 34,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 283.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.