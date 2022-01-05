Zacks: Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report $13.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $15.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $50.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $50.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.55 million, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $72.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

