Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Dycom Industries also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

